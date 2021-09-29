Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,985,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.04 and a beta of -2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

