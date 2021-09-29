Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,868 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

