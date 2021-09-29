Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

M has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

NYSE:M opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

