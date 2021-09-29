MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.83 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

