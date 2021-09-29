MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $2.80

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00136134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,029.30 or 1.00139899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.17 or 0.06921911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00786822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

