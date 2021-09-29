Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.56 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

