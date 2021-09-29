Maple Hits Market Cap of $9.27 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $14.36 or 0.00033862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $326,217.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

