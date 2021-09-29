Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

