Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50. 1,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,428,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,276,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

