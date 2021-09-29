Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $38,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,537,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,134,000 after buying an additional 305,427 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 19,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

