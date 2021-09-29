Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after buying an additional 365,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,284 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

