Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $491.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.