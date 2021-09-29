Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 24.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $320.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.