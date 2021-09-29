Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes $55,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

