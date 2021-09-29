Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

MRVL stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -126.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

