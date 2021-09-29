Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, highly efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products. This along with initiatives towards capturing the full value of its IP and transform itself into a high-performing toy company bode well. Going forward, the company is focused on strong cost and productivity initiatives to support growth, operate more efficiently and rebuild margins. Also its focus on Optimizing for Growth program is encouraging. However, the coronavirus related woes persists. This along with a rise in material and logistic expenses remains a concern. Earnings estimate for 2021 has remained constant over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.”

Get Mattel alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAT. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mattel has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $23.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.