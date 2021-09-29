Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

