Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $521,018.15 and $719.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.91 or 0.99998625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00085550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00787959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00367873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00234550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

