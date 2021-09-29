McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.68. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 24,343 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.58 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.