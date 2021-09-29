Mdex (MDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $787.68 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $787.68 million and $43.33 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00065098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00104152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00138926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.12 or 1.00320114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.71 or 0.06771591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00761147 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,470,163 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

