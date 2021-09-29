Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.