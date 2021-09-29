Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

