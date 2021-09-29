MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,787.00 and last traded at $1,801.55. Approximately 2,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 453,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,869.62.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,790.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,587.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.