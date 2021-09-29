MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,787.00 and last traded at $1,801.55. Approximately 2,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 453,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,869.62.
MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,790.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,587.06.
In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
