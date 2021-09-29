Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Mercantile Bank worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

