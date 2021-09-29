Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,187 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $211.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.13 and its 200-day moving average is $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

