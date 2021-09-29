Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

