Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,225 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ternium were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of TX stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.