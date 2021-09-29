Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $241,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

FHLC opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.

