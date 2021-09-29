Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

