Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 23.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

