Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $146.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio in the second quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

