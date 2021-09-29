Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $12,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Usio by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

