Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

