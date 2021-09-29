Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
