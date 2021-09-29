Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

