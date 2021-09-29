Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.