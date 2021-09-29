Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 5.6%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.38. 21,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,363,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microvast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the first quarter worth about $374,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

