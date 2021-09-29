Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 5.6%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.38. 21,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,363,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
