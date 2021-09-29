Mist (MIST) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Mist has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $1.06 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

