Mithril (MITH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.78 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $40.94 million and $7.78 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00384425 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001141 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

