Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,092 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 355.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

