Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 30,501 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

