Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,086 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

