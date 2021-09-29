Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 66,750 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

