Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 79,398 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,398 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.