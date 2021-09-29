Modefi (MOD) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $70,719.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00169552 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,217 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

