MoonTools Reaches One Day Volume of $3,428.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. MoonTools has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $3,428.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for about $36.78 or 0.00085789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00105550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00138785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.44 or 0.99906632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.71 or 0.06878676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00773124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

