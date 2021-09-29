Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 8,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.25. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

