Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,101 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,993. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

