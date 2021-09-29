Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,858 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $37,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

