Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $92,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 18,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,483. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.