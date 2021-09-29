Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 26,328 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,339 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $49,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $7,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

LYFT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,706. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

